Hilton Head businesses, town leaders unite to solve workforce issues

Hilton Head Island’s businesses and town leaders are coming together to tackle one the of Lowcountry’s biggest business issues: the challenge of finding and keeping a quality workforce.

Members heard from several representatives from other resort communities who have faced similar issues. It was all part of the Unite Workforce Summit hosted by the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce. One of the big topics focused on the lack of affordable housing on the island. A longstanding issue for employees that cannot afford to live where they work and employers who struggle to keep their staff.

“It really is pulling the business community together, the public sector, the private sector, it’s going to take everybody to solve this issue,” said Charlie Clark, the vice president of communications of the Hilton Head-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce. “To come up with solutions to this challenge. So, we really wanted folks to get around the table, roll up their sleeves, and not only listen to what the issues are, but let’s talk about what the solutions are and the problem.”

Three key concerns the group has identified from local businesses include transportation, housing and a skills gap in employees. The chamber says they plan to look further at these issues one by one and work with the town to start implementing changes.

