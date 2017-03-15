Hunting Island State Park slowly recovering after Hurricane Matthew

Good news for those who enjoy Hunting Island State Park. It might be opening sooner than expected.

Friends of Hunting Island provided us with an update on what's going on behind the scenes and how you can get involved

Because of heavy damage due to Hurricane Matthew, the state park will have a lot of areas that will be redesigned like the beaches and some of the park areas. Right now, the nature center is open and offering classes for visitors but the park itself is still off-limits.

Cleanup has been nonstop since October and Hunting Island may see visitors as soon as May.

"All 88 campsites were lost in the front of the camp [with] the beach access, but there was already a million-dollar grant to redo the electric, and rewiring and restrooms of the backside of the campground,” said Denis Parsick of Friends of Hunting Island. “And one of the new things is there will be availability for people to rent picnic pavilions."

Volunteers to help paint and clean-up will be needed starting next month. You can find that info on here.

The plan is to have the north beach area and west park area opened by Memorial Day.



Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.