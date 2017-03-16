Atlanta's Josef Martinez earns MLS Player of the Week honor

Atlanta United defeated Minnesota United 6-1 on Sunday in a snowstorm to claim the club’s first ever win.

Forward Josef Martinez led the line for the Five Stripes by scoring the first hat trick in team history. The Venezuelan’s performance was enough to capture the Alcatel MLS Player of the Week for Week 2 on Tuesday.

Martinez’s movement allowed him to break through on goal past the Minnesota backline for all three of his goals. The third included an impressive dribble around the sprawling keeper before calmly finishing the chance in the snow.

Also, teammate - and another AUFC designated player – Miquel Almiron’s impressive volley in the second half earned MLS Goal of the Week honors.

Congrats to @ATLUTD's Miguel Almirón for winning the #ATTGotW with this fantastic strike! pic.twitter.com/ZlbaqddPon — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 16, 2017

Atlanta will be back in action Saturday at 4 p.m. at Georgia Tech’s Bobby Dodd Stadium. The Five Stripes will be hosting the Chicago Fire. The Fire has gotten off to an impressive start, picking up four points in their first two games to sit second in the Eastern Conference standings.

The introduction of United States Men’s National Team Player, Dax McCarty, and Juninho into the midfield have turned around Chicago’s fortune early on in this season.

The game will be live streamed on Facebook as well as broadcast on UniMas and MLS Live.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.