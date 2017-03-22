Officials stress debris burning tips after increase in brush fires

Fire departments across both Georgia and South Carolina have been busy the past few weeks fighting brush fires.

In fact, the Burton Fire District has responded to 14 so far this year. In Hampton County, officials are seeing the same kind of spike.

Those fires prompted the Hampton County Fire Department to warn residents about burning debris. Your pile should not exceed three feet in height and should be kept about 50 to 70 feet away from the nearest structure.

Also, you shouldn't be burning anything except leaves, sticks and twigs.

The Burton Fire District has seen a few fires get out of control because people are simply not following the rules.

“It’s been a problem for us particularly this time of year when residents are trying to clean up their yards after a long winter. We’ve had Hurricane Matthew, so there’s probably a little more debris in yards and they’re trying to burn their yard debris and unfortunately they are not doing them safely and they’re getting out of control and spreading to nearby structures,” said Daniel Byrne, with the Burton Fire District.

Make sure you know the rules for burning for your area before you start a fire and always clear the area around the fire. Also, remember to have a water source just in case.

