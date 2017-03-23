School security increase due to threat on bathroom wall at Risley Middle School

School security will increase at Risley Middle School in Glynn County after a threat was discovered written on a bathroom wall.

Glynn County School Police resource officers were contacted by Risley Middle administrators after the threat was discovered handwritten on the wall. The threat stated that a student would shoot other students tomorrow (Friday) on the middle school campus.

The source of the threat has not yet been determined, according to the Glynn County Schools Police Department.

Chief Rod Ellis stated in the press release that while the threat has not been proven credible, they are taking extra precautions.

Classes will continue as planned Friday.

Please direct any questions to Chief Rod Ellis or Glynn County Schools Public Information Officers Jim Weidhaas or Anna Hall at 912.267.4100.

