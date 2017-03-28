SCMPD locates missing 18-year-old - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

SCMPD locates missing 18-year-old

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police say an 18-year-old who was last seen Tuesday, March 28 has now been found. 

Christopher Proman was located on May 27. 

