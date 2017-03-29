Day 2 of trial against former Lancaster track coach accused of sexual assault

Day two of the trial in the case of a Lancaster High track coach accused of sexual assault.

Tyger Ingram, 32, is facing two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 16, stemming from an incident on Hilton Head Island.

This trial stems from something that happened while the Lancaster track team was in Hilton Head for a track meet.

On Wednesday, we thought the prosecution would rest, but Ingram announced he would take the stand himself.

The defense questioned him for about an hour recapping his physical therapy background and involvement with the track team. Both the defense and prosecution walked the jury through dozens of pages of text messages and call logs displaying the relationship between Ingram and the student.

Ingram testifies that his conversations with the victim pertained to her dating, problems she was having with her own family and even unprotected sex, which came up when surveillance video showed that Ingram bought Plan B for the victim.

Shortly after Ingram learned through word of mouth that the student was now accusing him of rape,

that's when he left a voicemail with the victim's father saying he did not rape her and did not know she was 15.

“First, the thing I thought about was now that I know what a Plan B is, looking at that buying the Plan B pill, taking her to the store and being in the room that looks bad to be with a person who is 15. And I would have never done that if I knew her real age,” said Ingram.

Court will resume Thursday morning with closing statements and jury deliberation.

Ingram is no longer affiliated with the track team.

