Tybee City Council bans public drinking on weekends of April 14-16, 21-23

Tybee City Council voted 4-1 to pass a ban on alcohol on the beach the weekends of April 14-16 and 21-23.

The ordinance bans public drinking from 12:01 a.m. on Friday, April 14 to 2:56 a.m. on Sunday, April 16 and the same times the weekend after.

The ordinance also restricts drinking in parks, streets, sidewalks, parking lots, boardwalks and ocean/river waters adjacent to beaches and marshes of the city of Tybee.

Both weekends have “Orange Crush” related events scheduled.

The Tybee Island Police chief pledged to enforce the ordinance just like they do any other.

Ignoring this rule will cost a lot, potentially a $200 fine if not more.

Do you agree with Tybee Council passing a public drinking ban on the weekends of 2 Orange Crush related events? -> https://t.co/qGhRYOlKQ8 — WTOC11 (@WTOC11) March 30, 2017

The biggest concern is how to get the word out.

"Of course, you can't get everybody. We'll use social media, you guys, I'm sure will assist in that endeavor. So, we'll just do everything we can to make sure the public is aware, but we know we're not going to get everybody. We will try to put a sign up as you come onto the island so that you know,” said Tybee Mayor Jason Buelterman.

The mayor says he wanted a longer drinking ban. The council previously voted against a ban from March to May.

"Yeah, that's been my hope for a couple years since we had someone shot. The event has had a history of violence. The people it affects negatively more than anybody else are the very people who are out there. It's a miracle two years ago no one was killed in the large crowd when gunfire rang out,” said Mayor Buelterman.

The big question remains though about how tough this will be to enforce and whether it will have any impact on Orange Crush at all.

Councilman Barry Brown was the lone opposed vote.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.