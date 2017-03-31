South Carolina ‘Personhood Bill’ met with opposition

Republicans across the country are considering another bill that has been met with much opposition and controversy: The Personhood Bill.

The bill would criminalize abortion and ban many forms of contraception. So far this year, quite a few states have introduced their own personhood measures including some officials in South Carolina.

The bill says that the right to life begins at fertilization.

"I’m a catholic. I believe life begins at conception. I am very strongly pro-life and I will support any measure that advances that mindset in South Carolina. I don't know if there's any bill moving right now, but I’m supportive of it,” said Senator Tom Davis, R-Beaufort.

No action has been taken on the bill just yet. If passed it could also affect fertility treatments like in vitro.

