Armstrong soccer's final match in program history

Armstrong State University soccer is hosting USC-Beaufort Friday night at 7 p.m.

The match will be the final match in the program’s 13-year history due to the school’s consolidation with Georgia Southern University. The Consolidation Committee officially accepted a proposal on March 24 that ends all Armstrong athletics at the end of this school year.

The match will be live streamed on the Armstrong Athletics' official YouTube page and can be watched below:

