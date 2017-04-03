Weapons recovered in HHI double shooting linked to residential robbery

Two people are dead and one person is in custody and facing several charges after a double shooting Sunday night on Hilton Head.

Malcolm Melton is facing a murder charge, possession of a firearm, and possession of marijuana.

It's still early in the investigation and deputies are still working to figure out the motive behind Melton shooting 25-year-old Marcol McNair and 20-year-old Quincy King. So far, the sheriff's office says they do know all three of the men lived together in the home on Muddy Creek Road. Weapons recovered on Monday have been linked to a robbery on Hilton Head.

Deputies responded to the shooting around 6:30 Sunday night, on the north end of the island. The suspect was located just moments later after witnesses identified him and spotted him leaving the scene. When he was taken into police custody, a 40 caliber pistol was found in his pocket and is now being tested for forensic evidence, but that isn't the only weapon being looked at now in relation to this shooting.

"So far in this investigation, Malcolm Melton came down from North Carolina sometime last week and had been staying at Muddy Creek Road. Investigators conducted a search warrant at the residence, and inside, a stolen M6 semi-automatic was recovered, and outside the residence, a semi-automatic pistol was recovered," said Captain Bob Bromage, Beaufort County Sheriff's Office.

Melton is now facing two counts of murder in relation to this incident. BCSO is asking anyone with additional details to contact them immediately. One of those weapons found during the search has been linked to a home robbery that took place last week.

The sheriff's office says murder is infrequent on the island. There have been 10 homicides in the town since 2012.

