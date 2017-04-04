Morris Center for Lowcountry Heritage unveils new World War II exhibit

A heritage center in the Lowcountry is paying homage to those who sacrificed so much for this country.

The Morris Center for Lowcountry Heritage unveiled its newest exhibit, which focuses on veterans of World War II.

Located in Ridgeland, the center was founded about two years ago to help preserve and display the history and culture of the Lowcountry that is often overlooked. From the importance of faith in the African-American community to the local cuisines of the area, the Morris Center has covered it all for both visitors and residents.

But the newest exhibit shows the area’s involvement in World War II.

“A lot of the people who are from here, a lot of people don’t even realize that veterans still exist. Everyday World War veterans are getting older and older and eventually we’re not going to be able to record those stories to listen to or hear about anymore,” said Sam Posthuma, with the Morris Center.

If you missed the action this weekend, don’t worry. The exhibit is open until next year.

For more information on the center and other exhibits or how to get involved, please click here.