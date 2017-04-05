FIRST ALERT: Last line of storms move out of the area, heavy win - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

FIRST ALERT: Last line of storms move out of the area, heavy winds expected Thursday

Storm cloud in Clyo, GA on Monday, 4/3/17. (Source: Wendy Edwards) Storm cloud in Clyo, GA on Monday, 4/3/17. (Source: Wendy Edwards)
Wind Advisory Thursday until 8 p.m. for these areas. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Use caution on bridges and overpasses. Wind Advisory Thursday until 8 p.m. for these areas. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Use caution on bridges and overpasses.
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Our WTOC First Alert Weather team continues to track the severe weather that threatened the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry on Wednesday.

Many experienced storms and heavy rains during the overnight hours. 

The weather story for Thursday is heavy winds. Early showers and storms are possible through 6 a.m. Locally heavy rain and gusty winds are the main threat. Skies quickly clear as a cold front pushes through. Thursday will be mostly sunny, windy and cooler. Highs will be in the low 70s with winds gusts to 40 mph. It will be clear and chilly Thursday night with lows in the mid 40s and still breezy. Friday's forecast looks sunny and windy with highs near 70.

Mobile users can CLICK HERE to watch our newscasts LIVE as they appear on-air.  

  • Watches mean severe weather is possible - just be weather aware.
  • Warnings mean severe weather is happening and you need to go to a safe place.
  • In a tornado warning, it's a small room, lowest floor, near the center, and away from windows.

Tips if a warning is in your area: 

  • Move away from open doors and windows and move into an interior hallway or room.
  • Do not use electrical equipment.
  • Do not use elevators. Go to the lowest level of the building away from windows. Take shelter.
  • Sit on the floor and put your head in your lap. Cover head with arms.
  • Remain in place of shelter until you are notified that the hazard has passed.
  • If the building is damaged severely, evacuate the damaged building as soon as possible after the storm is over.

#Update: 4:24 a.m.

#Update: 3:04 a.m. 

#Update: 1:43 a.m. 

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Ware and Camden counties until 2:15 a.m. 

#Update: 12:05 a.m.

Tornado WARNING has expired in Bryan, Liberty, McIntosh and Chatham counties. 

#Update: 10:51 p.m.

Tornado WARNING issued for Bryan, Liberty, McIntosh and Chatham counties until 11:30 p.m.

#Update: 10:28 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a Tornado WARNING for Long, Liberty and McIntosh counties until 11:15 p.m.

#Update 10:03 p.m. 

The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a Tornado WARNING for Wayne County until 10:30 p.m.

#Update- 9:15 p.m.

#Update: 7:40 p.m.: 

#Update- 7:01 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Beaufort County until 7:45 p.m.

#Update- 6:55 p.m.

#Update: 6:45 p.m.

#Update: 6:34 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a Tornado WARNING for Appling County until 6:45 p.m. Please seek shelter!

#Update: 6:25 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a Tornado WARNING for Evans, Bulloch, Candler and Tattnall counties until 7 p.m. Please seek shelter!

#Update: 6:23 p.m.

#Update: 6:06 p.m.

A tornado WARNING has been issued for Toombs, Jeff Davis and southern Montgomery County until 6:45 p.m.

#Update: 6:00 p.m.

#Update- 5:30 p.m.

The tornado warning has EXPIRED in Screven, Bulloch, Jenkins and Candler counties. 

#Update- 5:20 p.m.

#Update- 5:00 p.m.

National Weather Service: Tornado WARNING issued for portions of Screven, Bulloch, Jenkins and Candler counties until 5:30 p.m. 

#Update- 4:44 p.m. 

Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for Bulloch and Candler counties until 5:30 p.m. 

#Update- 4:34 p.m.

The Tornado Warning for Teutlen County has expired. 

#Update- 4:28 p.m.

Rotation with damage has been reported in Candler County. The cell is tracking east at 55 miles per hour heading into northern Bulloch and southern Jenkins counties. 

#Update: 4:17 p.m. 

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Jeff Davis and Coffee counties. Dangerous winds and hail could be present. Please seek shelter immediately. 

#Update- 4:11 p.m. 

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Telfair, Wheeler and Montgomery counties until 4:45 p.m. Threats include 60mph winds and quarter-sized hail. 

#Update- 3:55 p.m. 

A TORNADO WARNING has been issued for Treutlen County until 4:30 p.m. Please seek shelter immediately. 

#Update- 3:36 p.m. 

#Update: 2:13 p.m.

A tornado WATCH has been issued for Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Appling, Bacon, Bulloch, Candler, Emanuel, Evans, Jeff Davis, Montgomery, Screven, Tattnall and Toombs counties until 8 p.m. A tornado watch has also been issued for Jasper and Beaufort counties in South Carolina. 

#Update- 12:44 p.m. 

The National Weather Service has upgraded our area to a HIGH risk of Severe Storms, a 5-5 on the scale. Stay alert and stay informed. Download the WTOC First Alert Weather App and make sure your phones and devices are charged in case of power loss. Know where your safe spot is inside your home and have an emergency plan. 

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day.  

We are expecting the potential for severe storms to develop by late Wednesday afternoon and continue overnight. We begin with warm temps and a low rain chance. It will be mostly cloudy and breezy Wednesday with scattered showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.

Showers and storms which could be severe are expected Wednesday night. Lows in the upper 50s. Threats will be large hail, wind gusts over 60 mph, locally heavy flooding rain and isolated tornadoes.

WTOC will have Team Coverage throughout the day Wednesday to keep you informed. To get the latest First Alert Forecast and any alterations to our severe weather threat, follow the First Alert Weather Team on TV, at wtoc.com and on the WTOC Weather App. Also, follow us on Facebook and Twitter for the latest updates.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly