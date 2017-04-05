LIST: School closures on Thursday, April 6

After severe weather throughout the WTOC coverage area on Wednesday, April 5, several schools have canceled classes on Thursday, April 6 in preparation for continued severe weather and road conditions.

We will continuously update this list as changes are announced. The following counties/districts are listed in alphabetical order.

Appling County schools will be closed on Thursday, April 6 for students and staff due to severe weather conditions expected through the night and early morning. All after-school activities have been canceled.

Montgomery County schools will be closed on Thursday, April 6. Superintendent Hugh Kight said the major concern is the condition of dirt roads in the county. Students will report to school on Friday. Staff will report to school on Thursday at 10 a.m.

