2.4 Richter Scale earthquake recorded east of Eatonton, GA

By Clinton Hinely, Digital Executive Producer
GEORGIA (WTOC) -

An earthquake measuring 2.4 on the Richter Scale was recorded by the United States Geological Survey east of Eatonton, GA on Wednesday evening. 

According to the National Weather Service Atlanta, the earthquake near Sparta, GA was too weak to cause damage or be felt by people. 

