3 arrested after suspicious car reported on Southwood Park Drive in Hilton Head

Three men are facing charges after Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputies say they responded to a call about a suspicious car in the parking lot of the Hilton Head Gardens apartments off Southwood Park Drive on Hilton Head Island Wednesday night.

Deputies say they found a sawed-off shotgun and several shotgun shells in the car. They also found marijuana in one of the suspect's pockets.

“We feel what alarmed the resident was that these people were sitting in the car and hadn't moved in a while. So, what were they doing in the parking lot? None of them were from here. The driver was from Savannah, the one with the sawed-off shotgun was from Ridgeland, so what were they doing there,” said Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Bob Bromage.

Christopher Doville, Joshua Frazier and George Williams were all charged with possession of marijuana. Doville also faces gun charges.

