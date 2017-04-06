United Way of the Lowcountry surpasses campaign goal despite Hurricane Matthew

The United Way of the Lowcountry made a big announcement at its annual meeting Thursday.

A few weeks ago, WTOC told you how the organization was only a few hundred thousand away from reaching its annual $2.5 million goal.

Well, good news!

The organization raised the money and then some, with an additional $35,000 coming in to go towards their partnerships with local organizations like Second Helpings.

United Way postponed their campaign for six weeks to address needs caused by Hurricane Matthew, but the extra money raised will help cover costs if future emergency needs arise.

“Anytime the campaign can exceed the budget, that’s extra money if needs arise. Folks come in and it could be immediate needs we have to meet for folks displaced by the hurricane or something. That happens now, now we’ve got some more funding to help those people out,” said United Way of the Lowcountry Board Chairman Jon Rembold.

The United Way has more than 250 people that help with their annual programs. They connected more than 2,000 people in need last year with partner agencies for assistance.

