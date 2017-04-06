Tormenta FC to play friendly against Charleston Battery in Savannah on May 10

Tormenta FC will play a friendly against USL-side, Charleston Battery at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10 in Savannah.

The exhibition match will be held at Optimist Field in Daffin Park. Tickets are on sale, please click here.

Tickets for the seated area are $15 and standing room only tickets are $10. Players and coaches from both clubs will host a joint clinic for a limited number of kids prior to kickoff. The clinic will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and will cost $55. The clinic includes a seated ticket and an exclusive t-shirt.

Tormenta FC and the Battery revealed a partnership this past January.

Tormenta will kick off its second Premier Development League season on May 13 at 8 p.m. in Statesboro at Erk Russel Park against the Myrtle Beach Mutiny.

