Doctor has played in all 49 Heritage pro-ams

For the 49th year, top professionals in the Heritage field teed it up for a round with amateurs. And for the 49th year, Dr. Nelson Carswell, Jr. was on the first tee ready to go.

The pediatrician from Dublin, Georgia - who owns a home in Sea Pines - played in the first Heritage pro-am in 1969 and every one since.

One of the reasons he has kept coming back is knowing the pro-am is one of the best sources of fundraising for charity during the Heritage. But he has also had the opportunity to play with some great champions, including 2006 winner Aaron Baddeley on Wednesday.

But of all of Dr. Carswell's pro-am experiences, one still stands above the rest many years after it happened.

"I remember having a good round with Arnold Palmer and I was lucky that I had him. But we got around to No. 17 and I can remember I birdied the hole and I had a little clap or two from the people in the crowd, He birdied it right behind me and it was the biggest roar you'd ever heard. They thought it was wonderful,” said Dr. Carswell.

For years, Dr. Carswell flew his own plane to Hilton Head for the pro-am. Upon arriving, he said he would buzz the clubhouse and that would alert the Harbour Town head professional that it was time to drive over to the Hilton Head Airport and pick up Dr. Carswell.

The doctor says he has every intention of playing in this 50th consecutive Heritage pro-am next year.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.