About WTOC - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

About WTOC

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

WTOC-TV is the Raycom Media-owned CBS affiliate in Savannah Georgia, servicing 20 counties in the South Georgia Coastal Empire and three counties in the South Carolina Lowcountry. 

WTOC-TV was founded on Feb. 14, 1954 and has been serving the Savannah area ever since. WTOC is the market leader, dominating every time slot since 1980. 

Mailing address:
PO Box 8086 | Savannah, GA 31412        MAP: To WTOC-TV building         MAP: WTOC viewing area 

Shipping address:
11 News Place | Savannah, GA 31405

Phone:
912.234.1111

Fax:
912.232.4945

CLICK HERE to view a spreadsheet list of antenna information to watch WTOC-TV.

To contact us about our closed captioning service or advise us about captioning problems, please contact the WTOC engineering team. We accept calls using TDD and we are available during normal business hours to address captioning issues.

CLICK HERE to view closed captioning information for WTOC-TV.

Immediate concerns about closed captioning
Lorne Earle | Email - closedcaptioning@wtoc.com
Chief Engineer
Office: 912.238.8400

Written complaints about closed captioning 
Larry Silbermann, Vice President/General Manager
WTOC-TV
PO Box 8086
Savannah, GA 31412
Office: 912.238.8351
Fax: 912.238.5133 | lsilbermann@wtoc.com

Send news releases to: newsrelease@wtoc.com

News Line: 912.234.6397 | News Fax: 912.232.4945

Administration

Larry Silbermann

VP & General Manager

lsilbermann@wtoc.com

Sales 

mfogarty@wtoc.com

If you're interested in advertising on WTOC-TV, wtoc.com or Bounce TV, please contact our sales department or see the sales department directory
Sales Fax: 912.231.9109 | Business Office Fax: 912.238.5133
WTOC Credit Application/Media Agreement

Marsha Fogarty

General Sales Manager

mfogarty@wtoc.com

Gina Ready

Local Sales Manager

gready@wtoc.com

Matt Nixon

Local Sales Manager

mnixon@wtoc.com

Kevin Orloff

Digital Sales Manager

korloff@wtoc.com

Craig Harney

Video Production - Special Projects

charney@wtoc.com

News

newsrelease@wtoc.com

Scott Galloway

News Director

sgalloway@wtoc.com

Emily Forrester

Assistant News Director

emilyforrester@wtoc.com

Billy Tyson

Assignment Manager

btyson@wtoc.com

Joel Kepple

News Operations Manager

jkepple@wtoc.com

Nic Bell

Digital Content Director

nbell@wtoc.com

Programming | Online Public File

cedwards@wtoc.com

Christine Edwards

Programming Coordinator

cedwards@wtoc.com

Internet | WTOC.com | WTOC News app, Weather app questions

community@wtoc.com

Email the Internet Dept. with any questions about WTOC.com, apps or breaking news emails.

Marketing

allwtocmarketing@wtoc.com

Todd McNulty

Marketing Director

tmcnulty@wtoc.com

Sarah Smith

Digital Marketing Manager

sarahsmith@wtoc.com

Engineering | IT

All_WTOC_Engineering@wtoc.com

Lorne Earle

Chief Engineer

learle@wtoc.com

Jim Holley

Assistant Chief Engineer

jholley@wtoc.com

CBS

Viewer Feedback

Submit Online Form

email

Viewer Feedback

By Phone

212.975.3247

Powered by Frankly