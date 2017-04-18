Town Council discussing ways to expand north end tourism on HHI

Hilton Head Town Council is looking at ways to protect, but in its immediate future, the town is looking at how it can protect it’s most popular beach while attracting visitors to the ones that are often overlooked.

We are a month away from Memorial Day, which is the first true beach day on the island. This time last year, town council was in a discussion with one of its ad hoc committees for some improvements and policies to be in place this time around, that would lessen the crowding on the south end of the island while bringing more visitors to those that are often overlooked.

The Circle to Circle Committee was faced with the challenge of creating some marketing tools and attractions that would solve that problem, so things like food trucks, shuttles, and enhanced signage were proposed to make the north end of the island just as appealing as the south end. However, after Hurricane Matthew, the committee’s recommendations were put on hold, but with a new tourist season quickly approaching, the town is now working to address its priorities.

“There’s this idea of figuring out if we could do a test run of using food trucks as an attraction. Coligny is one of the only places at our beach parks where there’s food and you can buy a pair of flip flops or sun screen, so some of those amenities attract people to other beach parks," said Town Manager, Steve Riley, Town of Hilton Head.

Tuesday evening, council will look at funding options for some of those immediate needs, such as the signage. The town manager says we probably won't see these things come into play until next tourist season, as they are avoiding any construction projects for this summer.

