Beaufort Memorial gets "A" for patient safety

Beaufort Memorial is making the grade. It’s one of two area hospitals that received an “A” for patient safety.

The rating was given by a watchdog group that surveys hospitals on several areas including everything from housekeeping to food services.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades use 30 measures of hospital safety to assign grades A-F to more than 2,000 hospitals per year. They are scored in five major areas: infections, problems with surgery, practices to prevent errors, safety problems, and doctors, nurses and hospital staff.

In the category of infections, Beaufort Memorial scored as high as the best hospitals in the country. It also earned the top rating in five of seven of the categories involving surgery.

“We have a number of protocols and policies that are day to day things that we do sort of checklist based on best practices in the industry. We also have some technology; ultraviolet robot; that cleans the rooms with ultraviolet light to kill infections, which are common in hospitals," said Dr. Kurt Gambla, Chief Medical Officer, Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

This is the second time in a row Beaufort Memorial has received an "A." The only other area hospital to do so was Coastal Carolina in Hardeeville.

