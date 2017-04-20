Jasper Co. deputy, Hardeeville officer recovering after shooting in Hardeeville

A Hardeeville Police officer and Jasper County deputy are recovering after being shot by a suspect in Sanders Subdivision in Hardeeville on Thursday, just before 6 p.m.

According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement received a call about a domestic dispute situation involving a man shooting at a female, possibly his wife or girlfriend.

Jasper County deputies and Hardeeville Police officers responded to the scene. The suspect fired at law enforcement, hitting Jasper County deputy, Justin Smith, in the shoulder, arm and possibly hand, and Hardeeville officer, Kelvin Grant, in the arm near the chest.

Both have been flown to Memorial Health in Savannah. Deputy Smith is alert and speaking. Officer Grant is critical but stable.

Both were wearing vests at the time of the shooting.

"It's the county, however with the call such as this with gunfire being reported, they assisted us as a backup,” said Jasper County Sheriff Chris Malphrus.

When asked if the backup saved lives, Sheriff Malphrus responded, "It's very possible."

The female was transported to the hospital with injuries to her eye and burns from gunfire.

The officers did return fire at the suspect, hitting and killing him.

Smith has been a Jasper County Sheriff's Office deputy for two years, Grant has been with the Hardeeville Police Department for seven years.

No matter the agency, from state patrol to firefighters, everyone is family. They are all working through this together. For the officers and deputies who are co-workers of those shot Thursday night, their agencies are making certain they are taken care of.

"We had the chaplain out here to go up and speak to my two officers that are still on scene, that were involved. And again, we will give them counseling after tonight also,” said Hardeeville Police Chief Sam Woodward.

Not even one year ago, another Jasper County Sheriff's deputy was injured after a shooting at Dollar General.

Raphael Bostick, 23, was killed after shooting and injuring an officer in the foot back in late June. The officer was responding to an armed robbery call at the store.

