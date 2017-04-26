Bay Street Blues hosting Karaoke competition to benefit My MS Team Don Logana

Get ready to sing your heart out for a great cause.

Cause-A-Raoke is a karaoke competition that is being held to benefit My MS Team Don Logana’s fundraising efforts for Walk MS Savannah 2017. Don started fundraising for the cause several years ago after his sister was diagnosed with the disease.

As many may know, Don loved to sing karaoke and one of his favorite bars, Bay Street Blues, graciously offered to host a karaoke contest in his honor.

The event will feature karaoke contests in several different categories. The top contenders for each category will face off and be voted on by crowd participation.

The cost to enter is $10 per song. Each category winner will receive $100 in gift certificates from various locations around Savannah. The overall winner will receive a one-of-a-kind “Donny” trophy and full bragging rights.

Cause-A-Raoke will take place on Saturday, May 6 from 8 to 11 p.m. at Bay Street Blues, located at 17 East Bay Street in downtown Savannah.

If you can't make it to the Karaoke competition, there are other ways to support MS. Make a donation to Don’s MS team by going to WTOC.com/teamdon.

For additional karaoke contest information, click here.

If you're taking part in the Walk MS Savannah events this weekend, remember to post your photos using the hashtag #WTOCTeamDon.

