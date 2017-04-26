Dangers of drunk driving showcased to May River students ahead of prom

Prom season is in full swing and local agencies are making sure our students know the do’s and don’ts of partying during prom weekend.

Wednesday, several units with the Bluffton Township Fire District and Bluffton Police Department showed students firsthand what happens when you drink and drive.

It’s called the “Prom Promise” and it’s an attempt to keep high school students safe during one of the most festive times of year for them.

During a mock event in front of the students, law enforcement quickly made it to the scene. Their first step: check on the victims and call for backup.

First responders arrived within minutes rendering aid to the injured even cutting one victim out of the car while police issued a sobriety test for the driver.

A few passengers were treated on scene. One required immediate medical attention but the purpose of this reenactment is to prevent a parent having to hear the breaking news.

“We deal with a lot of emotions, children, the elderly, any kind of fatality takes a toll on us as well. So, anything we can do not only for others but to protect ourselves in that mental capacity. We’re all for it. It’s much easier to deal with in a practice session than in a real session,” said Bluffton Township Fire District Capt. Lee Levesque.

This the first year for prom season at May River High School. The Bluffton Township Fire District is hoping that this message reaches at least one student.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.