Gov. Deal cancels trip to Savannah to sign budget Monday due to forecasted weather

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal has canceled his trip to Savannah on Monday, May 1 due to forecasted weather in the state.

Governor Deal was scheduled for a signing ceremony at Armstrong State University to sign the 2018 budget, as well as highlight the construction of a new health professions academic center at the school and discuss the more than $36 million project for the new Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s crime lab in Savannah.

The governor has not announced a reschedule date at this time.

