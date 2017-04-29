Glennville Elementary closed Monday for repairs after small fire damages school

The Tybee Island Police Department is looking for 4-year-old Bryson Sloan who was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday on the beach near 12th Street. He was last scene with his mother, Lauren Moore. He could possibly be in the Savannah or Rincon area. Officials ask those with information to please call 911 or Detective Coreno at 912.786.5600. Tybee Island Police Department Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.More >>
The City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department rescued an 86-year-old man who had been clinging to a tree for four hours in the water.More >>
Several bags of manure were mixed into the casket in an attempt to mask the odor of $33,000 worth of marijuana.More >>
Glynn County Police are looking for two men involved in an armed robbery at the Circle-K on Community Road on April 27, around 11:30 p.m.More >>
The Village on Wilmington Island will hold a Cinco De Mayo celebration open house Friday, from noon until 5 p.m.More >>
