Glennville Elementary closed Monday for repairs after small fire damages school

Glennville Elementary School will be closed on Monday, May 1, due to a small fire that happened at the school on Friday.

An air conditioner caught fire in one of the classrooms late Friday afternoon and caused smoke damage to that wing of the building. Contractors worked all weekend to clean the damage and get the smoke smell out of the building.

More repairs will be made on Monday, and due to the contractors bringing in equipment, the school principal decided to cancel classes as a safety precaution.

Teachers are to report to work Monday as normal. Classes will resume on Tuesday.

All other schools in the county will be open on Monday.

