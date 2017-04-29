SCMPD investigates Feiler Park shooting

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in the Feiler Park neighborhood on Saturday evening.

Police arrived at the scene of Montgomery and 57th Streets at 10:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting.

One man was shot and received non-life-threatening injuries.

Portions of Montgomery Street were closed in the area.

Officials say that the victim moved, causing officials to extend their crime scene boundaries. An initial tweet from SCMPD labeled the crime scene as 51st and Montgomery Streets.

Anyone with information on this incident should call 911, or contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

