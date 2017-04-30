SCMPD continues to investigate City Market shooting

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting early Sunday morning in downtown Savannah's City Market.

It happened just before 3 a.m. at Bryan and Jefferson streets. One person was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

#SCMPDAlert- SCMPD is on the scene of a shooting at Bryan and Jefferson Streets. Please avoid the area. — SCMPD (@scmpd) April 30, 2017

No other information has been made available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting should contact SCMPD's confidential tip line at (912) 525-3124 or Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

