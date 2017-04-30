SCMPD continues to investigate City Market shooting - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

SCMPD continues to investigate City Market shooting

By Bradley Mullis, Weekend Assignment Editor
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting early Sunday morning in downtown Savannah's City Market. 

It happened just before 3 a.m. at Bryan and Jefferson streets. One person was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

No other information has been made available at this time. 

Anyone with information regarding this shooting should contact SCMPD's confidential tip line at (912) 525-3124 or Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

