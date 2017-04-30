Bulloch County to close intersection, complete roundabout - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Bulloch County to close intersection, complete roundabout

By Bradley Mullis, Weekend Assignment Editor
A map of detour routes in Bulloch County A map of detour routes in Bulloch County

Bulloch County will close the three-way intersection at Langston Chapel and Burkhalter Road near Lanier Drive and Harville Road and between Langston Chapel Road and Golf Club Road starting on Monday, May 8th.

The closure is expected to last until June 5th as the county works to finish Phase II of construction and will only be accessible for local traffic. 

Assigned detour routes for trips planned to and from Statesboro are shown in Traffic Detour Plan.

Local motorists are advised to plan their commutes in advance. 

Bulloch County does acknowledge that the project will make travel for the local community an inconvenience, and it is their goal complete the project as soon as possible. 

