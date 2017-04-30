Bulloch County to close intersection, complete roundabout

If you typically see flooding in your neighborhood, it could be even more severe this week due to heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Colin. Tidal flooding is possible Monday night at high tide on Highway 80, which could impact your travel options. If we do see this flooding, no one will be able to travel in or out of Tybee Island will not be able to travel along 80. Police will turn you around until the road has completely cleared. The effe...

If you typically see flooding in your neighborhood, it could be even more severe this week due to heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Colin. Tidal flooding is possible Monday night at high tide on Highway 80, which could impact your travel options. If we do see this flooding, no one will be able to travel in or out of Tybee Island will not be able to travel along 80. Police will turn you around until the road has completely cleared. The effe...

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.

Georgia Route 25 is closing on Sunday, June 19, for emergency repairs of the historic Savannah River Houlihan Bridge, the only operational turnstile trestle bridge in the state.

Georgia Route 25 is closing on Sunday, June 19, for emergency repairs of the historic Savannah River Houlihan Bridge, the only operational turnstile trestle bridge in the state.

Bulloch County will close the three-way intersection at Langston Chapel and Burkhalter Road near Lanier Drive and Harville Road and between Langston Chapel Road and Golf Club Road starting on Monday, May 8th.

The closure is expected to last until June 5th as the county works to finish Phase II of construction and will only be accessible for local traffic.

Assigned detour routes for trips planned to and from Statesboro are shown in Traffic Detour Plan.

Local motorists are advised to plan their commutes in advance.

Bulloch County does acknowledge that the project will make travel for the local community an inconvenience, and it is their goal complete the project as soon as possible.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.