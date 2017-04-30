Bulloch County to close intersection, complete roundabout

Georgia Route 25 is closing on Sunday, June 19, for emergency repairs of the historic Savannah River Houlihan Bridge, the only operational turnstile trestle bridge in the state.More >>
Georgia Route 25 is closing on Sunday, June 19, for emergency repairs of the historic Savannah River Houlihan Bridge, the only operational turnstile trestle bridge in the state.More >>
Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.More >>
Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.More >>
If you typically see flooding in your neighborhood, it could be even more severe this week due to heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Colin. Tidal flooding is possible Monday night at high tide on Highway 80, which could impact your travel options. If we do see this flooding, no one will be able to travel in or out of Tybee Island will not be able to travel along 80. Police will turn you around until the road has completely cleared. The effe...More >>
If you typically see flooding in your neighborhood, it could be even more severe this week due to heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Colin. Tidal flooding is possible Monday night at high tide on Highway 80, which could impact your travel options. If we do see this flooding, no one will be able to travel in or out of Tybee Island will not be able to travel along 80. Police will turn you around until the road has completely cleared. The effe...More >>
The Tybee Island Police Department is looking for 4-year-old Bryson Sloan who was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday on the beach near 12th Street. He was last scene with his mother, Lauren Moore. He could possibly be in the Savannah or Rincon area. Officials ask those with information to please call 911 or Detective Coreno at 912.786.5600. Tybee Island Police Department Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.More >>
The Tybee Island Police Department is looking for 4-year-old Bryson Sloan who was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday on the beach near 12th Street.More >>
The City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department rescued an 86-year-old man who had been clinging to a tree for four hours in the water.More >>
The City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department rescued an 86-year-old man who had been clinging to a tree for four hours in the water.More >>
Several bags of manure were mixed into the casket in an attempt to mask the odor of $33,000 worth of marijuana.More >>
Several bags of manure were mixed into the casket in an attempt to mask the odor of $33,000 worth of marijuana.More >>
Glynn County Police are looking for two men involved in an armed robbery at the Circle-K on Community Road on April 27, around 11:30 p.m.More >>
Glynn County Police are looking for two men involved in an armed robbery at the Circle-K on Community Road on April 27, around 11:30 p.m.More >>
The Village on Wilmington Island will hold a Cinco De Mayo celebration open house Friday, from noon until 5 p.m.More >>
The Village on Wilmington Island will hold a Cinco De Mayo celebration open house Friday, from noon until 5 p.m.More >>