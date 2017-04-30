FIRST ALERT: Scattered storms likely Monday

A strong upper level low pressure system will send a cold front through the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry Monday, sparking scattered showers and storms.

A risk of spotty showers enters the forecast before you begin your Monday morning routine. A few morning commutes will include wet roadways. However, rain will remain hit or miss through mid-morning.

A greater risk of showers and thunderstorms arrives ahead of a cold front Monday afternoon and evening. It appears that rain will sweep through in the form of a broken-line meaning that, even at its peak, rain will remain scattered Monday. Some will not see significant rain or storms.

The greatest coverage of rain is forecast to occur between 5 and 10 p.m.

A storm or two may produce brief heavy rain, gusts to 45 MPH, lightning and small hail. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the WTOC viewing area in a Marginal, one out of five, risk of severe weather Monday.

A storm or two may produce brief heavy rain, gusts to 45 MPH, lightning and small hail.

