School closing ceremony held at Thunderbolt Elementary School

One of Savannah's oldest schools will close it's doors for the last time at the end of the school year.

Sunday, the school system held a school closing ceremony at Thunderbolt Elementary School. Current and former students were invited out to the event.

It served one last walk down memory lane for those who attended the school. After a big reception, attendees took a tour of the school.

"It kind of feels like a rewarding feeling," said Stephanie Glover, Guidance Counselor. "Kind of giving back to the community because so many people from the community have given to us. This is just a chance for us to show our appreciation to everybody who has thought of thunderbolt."

The last day at Thunderbolt will be May 19.

Students in that area will go to the brand new Juliette Low Elementary School that is currently under construction.

