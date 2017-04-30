Festival of Heroes held in Bluffton

Folks in Bluffton were helping to support our military heroes by attending the "Festival of Heroes" event on Sunday.

This is the third year the "Lowcountry Foundation for Wounded Military Veterans" has held the event. It included a fire safety demonstration, a pet parade, a dunk tank, live music and lots of food.

Organizers say the money raised helps to pay to help support wounded veterans with whatever they may need.

"We've been able to sponsor 10 rescue dogs, through the k-9's for warriors," said Russ Spicer, Chairman, Lowcountry Foundation for Wounded Military Heroes. "Four homes through the military warriors support foundation, which are donated mortgage free and then several other opportunities."

For the first time this year a car show was added to the event.

The Festival of Heroes runs in conjunction with an annual golf tournament that is set for May 22.

