CCSO 15th annual Poker Run benefiting Georgia Sheriff's Youth Homes held

Dozens of motorcyclists opened up their throttle Sunday to rev up a little money to help some young men and women in need of a stable home.

It's all part of the 15th annual Poker Run for the Chatham County Sheriff's Office. It helps change the perspective of "bikers".

It also raises money for the Georgia Sheriff's Youth Homes. There are four of them in the state.

They help provide care and resources for at-risk children

"All the money we make here today, and we put it in a bank account and then for Christmas we send a wish list, they get three gifts for Christmas that they want, we go buy them and take them down there and give it to the kids," said Sheriff John Wilcher, Chatham County Sheriff's Office.

The group rode from the Sheriff's Office on Chatham Parkway to the training facility. The Sheriff expected more than 400 bikers from Georgia and Florida to show up.

