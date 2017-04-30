Portuguese man o' war jellyfish showing up on Tybee Beach

Tybee Lifeguards are warning the public of Portuguese man o' war jellyfish showing up on Tybee's beach.

This type of jellyfish is dangerous and can cause extreme pain that lasts longer than the normal jellyfish sting.

Officials say if someone you know is stung by one, monitor them and call 911 if they begin to show signs of distress.

