Duke Ellington's Sacred Concert held at Lucas Theatre

The Savannah Children's choir held a "first of it's kind" concert on Sunday.

Lots of music lovers showed up to enjoy "The Best of Duke Ellington's Sacred Concert". This is the first time the Children's Choir has performed this particular series of music.

This is also the first time the Children's Choir has teamed up with the Savannah State University Choral and the Johnson High School Choir. There was a 14 piece big band, award winning singers and even a tap dancer.

"Jazz has it's roots in America and children need to know as much American music as possible," said Roger Moss, Executive Director of the Savannah Children's Choir. "And, Duke Ellington is quintessential."

Duke Ellington thought his Sacred Concerts were the most important music he had ever done. Made up of three concerts that combine Jazz, Classical Music, Choral Music, Spirituals, Gospel, Blues and Dance into one event.

