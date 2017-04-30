Missing 4-year-old boy safely located, mom arrested by Tybee Island PD

Sunday night the Tybee Island Police Department put a post on their Facebook saying they were looking for 4-year-old Bryson Sloan who was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on the beach with his mother Lauren Moore.

Moore took Sloan from Tybee and was gone for up to 5 hours before coming back.

Once found, Moore was arrested by the Tybee Island Police Department on an active warrant from Effingham County.

At this time it has not been released what the active warrant was for.

Officials say there is an ongoing investigation into what police are calling a custody dispute.

Original Facebook post from the Tybee Island Police Department:

