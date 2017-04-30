Man dies after shooting on 57th, Crane streets

One man is dead after a shooting on West 57th Street near Montgomery Street.

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating and spent hours at the scene overnight.

The shots rang around 10 p.m. Sunday night. Police say 37-year-old Carlton Frazier, also known as "Cotton" Frazier, was found with very serious injuries. Frazier died at the hospital.

Metro's homicide detectives and forensics teams canvased the area and questioned those who live in the Feiler Park neighborhood.

The shooter remains at large. Metro Police are asking anyone with information regarding this homicide to come forward.

If you know anything you are urged to call 911, SCMPD's confidential tip line at (912) 525-3124 or Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

