Armstrong Pirates play last baseball game

Typically when we talk about making program history in sports, we refer to championships won, records made and the all-time greats on a team.

That's not the case today, and whoever told you there were no tears in baseball was lying. Armstrong State ready to end all athletic programs as they merge with Georgia Southern University, meaning today we saw the last of the Pirates.

The last team huddle ever as baseball closed out its intercollegiate history with a 6-3 win over UNC Pembroke today at Pirate Field. This wraps up a 50-year history for the program that recorded more that 1,600 wins.

Before first pitch, former Pirates that are now in the school's Athletic Hall of Fame were honored with commemorative rings. Past and present players know that this is the end or an era, but one that will not soon be forgotten.

"It means the world it really does, it means the world," said Caleb Woods, Pirates Senior Right-Handed Pitcher. "I wouldn't be where I am today without this program. They have been with me through a lot of stuff in my life. It just means a lot to get that final out and get the win on the last day of program history. It's an awesome feeling."

"I have put my whole life into this and when the third out was made it just, it was a bad feeling because I know there is no more," said Calvain Culberson, Pirates Head Coach. "Now the chapter is closed and I got to figure out what the next one is going to bring me. But, something good will turn up, I know it will."

Armstrong Golf, Tennis and Softball still have the potential to play in the postseason.

