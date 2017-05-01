Speed limit reduction starts Monday on May River Road in Bluffton

A big change is coming for those who drive on May River Road in Bluffton.

Effective Monday, May 1, the speed limit will be 30 miles per hour. The change effects the road from Red Cedar Street all the way to the Dollar General.

The ten mile-per-hour drop is permanent. The move was made for the safety of drivers, pedestrians, and bikers.

If you drive that area, slow down, and more importantly, drive safely.

