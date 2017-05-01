Parking Matters Recommendations Info Drop-in session set for Monday in Savannah

The City of Savannah's Mobility and Parking Services Department will hold a drop-In session to answer questions and provide information on the Parking Plan recommendations for the next city council meeting.

The Parking Matters Recommendations are the results of a two-year research process that used surveys and on-street studies to design a system that will serve the community.

The drop-in session will take place on Monday, May 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Starlandia Space Station located at 2438 Bull Street.

