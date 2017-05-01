2 Ga Rangers killed in Afghanistan - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

2 Ga Rangers killed in Afghanistan

By Jennifer Lifsey, Digital Producer
(L) Sergeant Joshua Rodgers and Sergeant Cameron Thomas (R) (Source: U.S. Army) (L) Sergeant Joshua Rodgers and Sergeant Cameron Thomas (R) (Source: U.S. Army)
FORT BENNING, GA (WTOC) -

The Pentagon says two Fort Benning Army Rangers were killed in Afghanistan.

The Rangers have been identified as Sergeant Joshua Rodgers and Sergeant Cameron Thomas. They died during the raid against ISIS near the site where the U.S. dropped the "mother of all bombs" two weeks ago. Officials say they may have died as a result of friendly fire.

