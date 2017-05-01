2 Ga Rangers killed in Afghanistan

The Tybee Island Police Department is looking for 4-year-old Bryson Sloan who was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday on the beach near 12th Street. He was last scene with his mother, Lauren Moore. He could possibly be in the Savannah or Rincon area. Officials ask those with information to please call 911 or Detective Coreno at 912.786.5600. Tybee Island Police Department Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.