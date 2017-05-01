South Carolina accepts applications to hunt alligators

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Among the advice that South Carolina is giving to potential alligator hunters is this: never assume that an alligator is dead.

That's the advice from the state Department of Natural Resources, which begins accepting alligator hunting permits online Monday. The State newspaper of Columbia reports (http://bit.ly/2qsnnUo) applications will be accepted through June 15 for the season that runs from Sept. 9 to Oct. 14.

A random computer drawing will choose those awarded permits. Selected hunters must then go back online to purchase their permit and a tag for $100. Out-of-state residents will have to pay an additional $200 fee.

Each selected applicant may harvest only one alligator and may hunt only in the area they are selected for.

And here's more advice from the state: Alligators should be approached quietly.

