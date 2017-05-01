Sea Island Quilters celebrate 30-year anniversary with 'Southern Comforts' quilt show

The Sea Island Quilters will present their “Southern Comforts” quilt show this weekend (May 5-6) at the Holiday Inn in Beaufort.

The guild was started in 1987 'to foster the art of quilting, to encourage high standards of design and techniques in all of its various forms, and to stimulate an interest in the goals within the community.' They will celebrate 30 years of stitching together this spring.

Featured at the show will be around 150 quilts of all sizes and styles, from traditional to modern to contemporary art.

To commemorate the 30th Anniversary, the quilters have created a quilt - 'Song of the Sea Islands' - to be raffled. The block chosen for the quilt is the guild logo design by first president, Marjorie Smith. The blue, green, and cream-colored triangles represent the land and marshes (green), the ocean (blue), and the sand (cream) of the Sea Islands. The drawing for the quilt will be at 4 p.m. You do not need to be present to win.

In addition to the show and quilt raffle, you can purchase tickets for various themed gift baskets. A small merchant's mall will be available for shopping.

Admission is $6. Children under 12 get in free. The show will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. There will be a silent auction, demonstrations, items for sale, and door prizes.

The Holiday Inn is located at 2225 Boundary Street.

