Grand opening of The Village on Wilmington Island to be held Friday

The Village on Wilmington Island will hold a Cinco De Mayo celebration open house Friday, from noon until 5 p.m.

It's located on Johnny Mercer Boulevard near the Kroger and includes L Driftwood Designs, Stained Class Glass Studio, Frame it Up! Custom Framing, Savannah Pro Shop, and the Dark Shark Taco Attack Food Truck and Catering.

All ages are welcome to enjoy the party with The Stardust Pixxies, Melvin Dean of Steel the Show, Fire Dancers, DJ, Big Papa, belly dancers, life-size puppet people, face painting, and a party tent.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call or text 912.224.0669.

