2 Brunswick men wanted for Circle-K armed robbery

Glynn County Police are looking for two men involved in an armed robbery at the Circle-K on Community Road on April 27, around 11:30 p.m.

Police say the initial investigation revealed three suspects went into the store with a firearm and took an undisclosed amount of money before getting away in a small silver Nissan sedan.

Now, police say 35-year-old Charlie Roberson has a warrant for armed robbery for the crime as well as a probation violation warrant. His nephew, 27-year-old Brandon Roberson, also has an armed robbery warrant for this crime.

If you have any information or know where these two men are located, please contact Investigator Brandon Gregory at 912.279.2914, 912.554.7802, or Silent Witness at 912.264.1333.

