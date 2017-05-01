Good News: SCCPSS Family Engagement Day

Summer is just around the corner for local students, but that doesn't mean learning will have to stop for a couple of months.

The Savannah-Chatham School System introduced ways to keep students engaged throughout the summer so they're not playing catch up when school begins again.

The crowd was impressive for its size and its statement as students and parents prepared a little differently for summer over the weekend at SCCPSS's popular Family Engagement Day.

"It's encouraging. It shows us that our parents really want to be involved,’’ Gequetta Jenkins, Director of Compensatory Programs for SCCPSS, said of the third annual event. "It says that they will come out and understand and learn and be involved with the community as well as the school district.’’

Parents discovered how to keep their kids involved with learning after the school year ends by attending workshops and getting information for parents, as well as activities for youngsters.

"They're learning about summer camps, they're completing college applications, they're completing financial aid applications,’’ said Ann Levett, SCCPSS Deputy Superintendent. “And they're seeing offerings from our community and business partners.’’

They were also finding ways to keep education moving forward after school lets out for the year.

"Summertime is a time when, if they're not staying on task with academics, they lose a lot,’’ said Levett. “So, we try to keep them on track and keep them from losing what they learned all year long.’’

Ways to prevent summer backtracking were at the center of the day and intended to bring families together so they can continue to work together during the summer.

"It really does validate,’’ said Jenkins, “that we have lots of parents in in our school district that truly want to get involved with our students and the community.’’

