Nearly a dozen beach-goers treated for Man o' War stings on Tybee Island

Portuguese Man o' War have found their way to Tybee. Just this past weekend, they showed up along the shoreline, and they're nothing to mess around with!

If you've ever been stung by one, you know just how painful it can be. The conditions were just right to wash them ashore, so much so that nearly a dozen people had to be treated.

The Man o' War is similar to a jellyfish - an offshore species - but all it takes is some strong onshore winds and a good current to cause a run-in with beachgoers. The Marine Science Center and Ocean Rescue on Tybee say they both received several reports of them washing to shore resulting in the unprecedented amount of stings.

The creatures have a slightly different coloration from most jellyfish - oftentimes blue and purple - but we were told not to be fooled by that.

"They are very colorful and pretty, so a lot of people want to touch them. It's not recommended to do that because they can sting you after they are dead. So, definitely just observe them from a distance and watch out for them. They are very unique animals and it's great to learn more about them," said Beth Palmer, Program Director, Tybee Island Marine Science.

We also just got done with a high set of evening tides which may have played a role in all the Man o' War sightings. These are not technically jellyfish. That means you need to treat these stings a little differently.

"Man o' Wars are a little bit different because the sting is considered a lot more painful compared to other jellyfish. They have toxins that can cause different types of situations to happen. If you're allergic, you can go into allergic shock. For Instance, some people can have their airways swell up of they can swell up and it can be a very painful situation and they don't now how to deal with it so they go to the hospital," said Chad Osterlund, Captain, Tybee Island Ocean Rescue.

An occurrence like this can happen anytime. Man o' War are propelled and travel with the wind and strong currents. This is considered a small incident considering they can travel in legions or schools of up to 1,000, and their tentacles can be up to 100 feet long and remain venomous long after they die.

