Immigration supporters rally on Hilton Head Island

In the Lowcountry, activist organizations gathered together to rally in support of immigration reform on Hilton Head Island. It was one of several demonstrations happening across the country on May Day.

Monday, they stood alongside William Hilton Parkway displaying their support of the Lowcountry’s immigrant community. About 40 people came out with signs and chants, speaking out about immigration reform.

"You need to be for something," said Mark Siegel, Lowcountry Indivisible. "What we are for is our immigrants in our country."

"That they are importnat," said Mayra Rivera Vazquez, Bluffton. "They are a part of our economy. And we support them."

"Value their presence," said Rainey Scott, Hilton Head. "And I know that they have needs and I respect them and I hope that their family values stay together."

The group says that it was not a protest. Instead, they said it was a way to support their immigrant neighbors and make their voices heard on International Workers’ Day.

"A lot of immigrant groups around the country are doing today as a day of protest," said Mitch Siegel, Lowcountry Indivisible. "A day without immigrants. A day to strike, In the Lowcountry, we chose to go a different way. We chose to ask our community to come out and support our immigrant communities."

“There’s so much that’s contributed every day, today, tomorrow, by our immigrant population,” said Jody Arthur, Hilton Head Island. “We’re just paying them the courtesy, the respect that they’re due. And recognizing how much they contribute to our country.”

Many also speaking out in support of immigration reform.

"This current process of breaking up families, taking away dreamers, this isn't the way to make America great again," said Arthur.

It's a message that they say hits close to home and needs to continue to be heard beyond Monday's rally.

"We're gonna keep it up for immigrant rights for as long as it takes for us to get some sense that people understand what's going on and the value of immigrants," said George Kanuck, Lowcountry Immigration Coalition Co-Chair.

"We don't care whether you are Latino, Eastern European, Southeast Asian," said Mitch Siegel. "Whatever immigrant community you are, you are important to the Lowcountry."

The rally was organized by the Lowcountry Indivisible Organization and The Lowcountry Immigration Coalition. The group says they are planning for several more rallies like Monday’s across Beaufort County.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.