High school senior receives Exchange Club of Savannah's Youth of the Year award

The Exchange Club of Savannah is honoring some of our area youth for their hard work in the community.

Taylor Albrets from New Hampstead High School was named the Savannah Exchange Club Youth of the Year for her mentoring and philanthropic work helping the elderly in the community.

"It's amazing. I never thought I would be honored like this. Just to have this opportunity to see everyone come together is amazing," the senior said.

The Exchange Club of Savannah's Youth of the Year program was sponsored by Grainger Honda.

